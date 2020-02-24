Police: 16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old boy was shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened on 21st and Master streets around 3 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the teen was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

