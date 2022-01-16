Police: 17-year-old boy shot twice, hospitalized in Fairhill

Expand / Collapse search
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A boy is making a recovery after he was the victim of a shooting in the Fairhill section of the city. 

The incident happened at approximately 10:21 a.m. on the 600 block of West Clearfield Street. 

Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the left shoulder and once in the abdomen. 

He was taken to Temple University hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

