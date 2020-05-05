NJ homeowner stabbed, injured when she opens front door

Authorities say a homeowner opening her front door was stabbed and injured by a woman who had pulled a knife on police two days earlier when they responded to another call at the residence.

Authorities say 52-year-old Judith Asber went to the Sicklerville home on Sunday afternoon and rang the doorbell.

When the homeowner answered it, Asber stabbed her in the abdomen and then chased her inside the home.

That came two days after police responding to a suspicious person report found Asber at the home.

Authorities say she pulled a knife on the officers, who used a stun gun to subdue Asber.

She was charged with third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, fourth-degree Possession of a Weapon, and fourth-degree Aggravated Assault by Physical Menace, according to officials.

Asber was later released to a crisis center for evaluation.

