Police: Man found on Southwest Airlines plane during pre-flight check at PHL
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been arrested after he was found on board a plane at Philadelphia International Airport early Sunday.
Police say the 37-year-old man, from Norfolk, Virginia, was discovered on a Southwest Airlines plane during a pre-flight check at 5:30 a.m.
He was found using the rear bathroom of the plane. It is unknown at this time how he got through security.
An investigation remains underway.
