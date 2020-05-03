Police: Man found on Southwest Airlines plane during pre-flight check at PHL

article

A man has been arrested after he was found on board a plane at Philadelphia International Airport early Sunday.

Police say the 37-year-old man, from Norfolk, Virginia, was discovered on a Southwest Airlines plane during a pre-flight check at 5:30 a.m.

He was found using the rear bathroom of the plane. It is unknown at this time how he got through security.

An investigation remains underway.

