Police: 18-year-old female fatally stabbed in Abington near Meadowbrook train station

An 18-year-old female was stabbed to death in Abington Monday morning, officials say.

The incident reportedly took place about 8:15 a.m., near the Meadowbrook train station in Abington.

Authorities say the teen parked her car off Lindsay Lane and that’s where police found her. She had succumbed to her injuries.

A 19-year-old suspect, believed to have been the vicitm’s boyfriend, was arrested in Philadelphia.

No other details have been released regarding the investigation.

