Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County

Police: 19-year-old injured during double shooting in Frankford

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were hurt during a shooting Saturday night in Frankford. 

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street for reports of gunfire. Police found a 45-year-old man shot three times in the right leg. He was taken by medics to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in stable condition.

Police said a 19-year-old arrived at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right elbow and abdomen. He is expected to survive.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter