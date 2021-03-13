Police: 19-year-old injured during double shooting in Frankford
article
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were hurt during a shooting Saturday night in Frankford.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street for reports of gunfire. Police found a 45-year-old man shot three times in the right leg. He was taken by medics to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in stable condition.
Police said a 19-year-old arrived at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right elbow and abdomen. He is expected to survive.
Police have not said what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube