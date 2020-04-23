Police: 19-year-old man critical after shooting in East Frankford

article

Authorities say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday morning in East Frankford.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Tulip Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police reportedly found the victim shot in the stomach and arm. He was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

No word on what sparked the shooting. Police say no arrests have been made.

