Police: 2 boys, 13 and 14, charged with stealing car in Wilmington

Delaware State Police arrested two young boys who they say stole an idling car and were later caught at a gas station in Wilmington.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Naamans Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a stolen vehicle. The driver had reportedly left the car unlocked and running when it was stolen.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the BP Gas Station on South Heald Street where the stolen car had been found. Through investigative leads, police identified a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy as suspects.

The young boys were arrested on felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree conspiracy. The 14-year-old was released on a $2,000 bail and the 13-year-old was issued a $20,000 cash bond.

