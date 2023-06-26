Police: 2 men badly hurt in Kensington double shooting

article

Two people are fighting for lives after a shooting Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of G Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a graze wound to the head. Another gunshot victim, 25, was hit once in the chest.

Officers brought both gunshot victims to Temple University Hospital where they were admitted in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.