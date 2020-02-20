Police: 2 men in custody in connection to North Philadelphia quadruple shooting

Philadelphia police on Thursday provided an update on the deadly quadruple shooting that occurred just feet from an elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Jason Smith said two men and a woman were sitting outside a home on the 1000 block of Thompson Street when two suspects approached from 11th Street and began firing.

A 19-year-old woman, later identified as Yaniyah Foster, was shot in the head and later died at Temple Hospital.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot and is in stable condition. Another 23-year-old man, who investigators believe is an innocent bystander, was sitting inside a car when he was struck in the head. He is expected to recover.

The two suspected shooters fled east on Thompson Street while a third man is believed to have returned fire on the fleeing suspects.

Police say the shooting victims were taken to Temple Hospital by private transportation. Among the cars in the parking lot of the hospital was a silver Dodge Charger which investigators say contained two handguns reported stolen.

Capt. Smith says the .40 caliber and 9 mm firearms recovered from the vehicle matched the ballistic evidence left at the scene. Investigators estimate 22 shots were fired during the shooting.

Police believe a 25-year-old victim who arrived in the Charger is one of the shooters.

He and a juvenile suspect are being question by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

