Police: 2 men, woman wounded in West Philadelphia shooting

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and a woman wounded in West Philadelphia.

It happened on 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the legs. A 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the foot and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.

All of the gunshot victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

