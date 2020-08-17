Police: 2 men, woman wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men and a woman wounded in West Philadelphia.
It happened on 55th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the legs. A 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the foot and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.
All of the gunshot victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
