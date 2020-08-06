Police: 2 men wounded in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened on N. 52nd Street and Westminster around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot once the head. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in stable but guard condition. A 28-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head and hip. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say an arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

