Police: 2 sought in carjacking of SEPTA cashier in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say carjacked a SEPTA cashier in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
According to SEPTA, the woman was exiting her car on the 5500 block of North Broad Street around 6 a.m. when she was approached by the two suspects.
One of the carjackers allegedly indicated that he had a gun, according to an email from SEPTA.
They demanded her phone, keys and purse and fled in her car, which authorities say is a gray Nissan Murano.
Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts or the carjacking incident is urged to contact SEPTA Transit Police.