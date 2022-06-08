Police: 2 sought in carjacking of SEPTA cashier in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say carjacked a SEPTA cashier in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

According to SEPTA, the woman was exiting her car on the 5500 block of North Broad Street around 6 a.m. when she was approached by the two suspects.

One of the carjackers allegedly indicated that he had a gun, according to an email from SEPTA.

They demanded her phone, keys and purse and fled in her car, which authorities say is a gray Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts or the carjacking incident is urged to contact SEPTA Transit Police.