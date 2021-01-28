Police: 2 sought in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in West Philadelphia

Detectives are searching for two suspected gunmen after police say a teenage boy was killed on a street corner in broad daylight earlier this month in West Philadelphia.

Security footage released on Thursday shows two men wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old Jaquan Williams on Jan. 16 near the intersection of 40th and Cambridge Streets.

Police describe the suspects as two Black men wearing dark-colored jackets and pants. One of the suspects has distinct white stripes on the side of his pant leg. The second person of interest was wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt underneath his jacket.

Officers responded to the 40th and Cambridge Streets around 4 p.m. and found Williams lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. Police drove the boy to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died nearly a day later.

Investigators did not provide a motive for the shooting. Philadelphia police are offering a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter