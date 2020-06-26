Police: 2 stabbed at subway station in Tioga-Nicetown

article

Police say two people were stabbed at a subway station in Tioga-Nicetown on Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. at the Broad and Erie SETPA stop.

Police say one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

SEPTA police originally reported the victims were shot, but later confirmed to FOX 29 that the individuals had been stabbed.

No word on what caused the stabbing. Police have not announced any arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for the latest updates.

