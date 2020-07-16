Police: 2 teens injured following shooting in Logan

article

Authorities say two teenage boys were injured after a hail of gunfire erupted on in the Logan section of the city on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 4500 block on North 17th Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say no victims were found on the scene, but they were soon notified of a 16-year-old who arrived at Einstein Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Investigators were also notified by Temple University Hospital that another 16-year-old victim arrived with a gunshot wound to the ankle. Police believe the victim may have been hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities counted a total of 23 shots fired during the shooting. Police say 10 cars were struck and one house was hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been reported. A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

