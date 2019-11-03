Police: 2 women attacked with baseball bat in East Germantown; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after two women were injured in a baseball bat attack in East Germantown.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of East Haines Street.

Police said a 52-year-old woman sustained a skull fracture and broken right soulder in the attack. She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was placed in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable condition.

A 57-year-old woman sustained a laceration to her arm and was treated for her injury at the scene.

Police said the suspected attacker is known to the women.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.