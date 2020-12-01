Police: 2 women, man wounded in Germantown shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Germantown section.
It happened on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot once in the ankle, a 21-year-old woman was shot once in the thigh, and a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the shoulder.
All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
