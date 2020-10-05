Police: 21-year-old shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia

article

A 21-year-old male was shot and killed in the Lowe’s parking lot on Columbus Boulevard Monday.

Officials stated that a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday, just after 1 p.m., in the parking lot of Lowe’s on Columbus Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the scene. They say no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

