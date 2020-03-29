Police: 22-year-old man shot and killed in East Germantown

Authorities say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in East Germantown.

According to investigators, the deadly shooting happened on the 700 block of Locust Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The victim, who police say was shot multiple times in the chest, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead before 7 p.m.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

