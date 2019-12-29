article

A 23-year-old woman has died after police say she was rear-ended by another driver on Roosevelt Boulevard overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Bustleton.

Police said a male driver struck the woman's car, which subsequently struck a tree and caught fire. Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The striking driver was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after his car became suck in the center median.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

