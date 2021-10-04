Police: 24-year-old man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after he fell victim to gunfire in Kensington.
The incident happened Sunday at approximately 3:21 p.m. on the 3600 block of Jasper Street.
Police say the 24-year-old male victim was struck by gunfire three times – once in the right shoulder, abdomen, and the left hip.
An unidentified person in a private vehicle took the victim to a local care center before the victim was transported by ambulance to Temple University Hospital.
According to authorities, the victim is undergoing surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.
A scene was held but no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
The investigation is ongoing with the East Detective Division.
