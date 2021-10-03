Man found shot to death outside of Camden apartment building, officials say

article

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment building in Camden Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the Northgate I Apartments located on North 7th Street at approximately 6:05 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found 30-year-old Daniel Rios, of Camden, lying on a hallway floor where he had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital at 6:20 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 856-225-8684 or Camden County Metro Police Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

