Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Nurse assistant killed, 2 officers injured by suspect

A nurse assistant has been killed and two officers were injured during the melee that ensued at Jefferson Hospital overnight.

The incident took place at around 12:08 a.m. when police rushed to the hospital for reports of a shooting.

A 55-year-old male suspect shot his male coworker, 43, six times on the 9th floor hallway at the hospital. The nurse assistant was killed at the scene, according to authorities.

Then, the male suspect fled the scene in a UHaul where he was eventually found along the 4100 block of Parkside Avenue.

He then shot at officers who returned fire. There were four different officers involved in the shooting.

Two Philly Police officers were hit during the exchange of gunfire – one grazed in the nose, one in the elbow. The officer shot in the elbow will require surgery.

Both officers are in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

During the gunfire exchange, the suspect was also shot in the upper body and in the neck. He is in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital. He is however expected to survive.

Police have told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that during the gun battle, the suspect fired at least 55-80 times at the four officers.

In the aftermath, police have recovered a handgun and an assault rifle. Police say the suspect was wearing scrubs and body armor.

Preliminary information appears to show the two men worked together at Jefferson.

According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, they believe the deceased was a target but says that it is still too early to release any other information at this time.

"The numbers are staggering, it is heartbreaking in a lot of cases. There are a lot of juveniles involved, but it's not going to stop us from doing what we all signed up to do. One homicide is one too many. Active shooter situations are typically incidents that happen far and few in between, but now we're seeing what we could call an active shooter – something that's happened Friday and early Monday morning… It's not supposed to happen this close together, but we were all prepared to respond quickly and deal with it and that is what we will continue to do," Commissioner Outlaw said.

An investigation remains underway.

