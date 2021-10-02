Man wanted for knife-point assault of pregnant woman at South Philly SETPA station

article

Police are searching for a man accused of a knife-point assault of a pregnant woman at a SEPTA station Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

Authorities believe that 26-year-old David Dash grabbed a 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind while she was using a SEPTA kiosk at the Lombard-South Station and held a knife to her throat.

The woman managed to escape by kicking the suspect, but was left with a minor laceration, according to police.

Authorities on Saturday said Dash is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

Anyone with information on Dash's whereabouts is encouraged to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

