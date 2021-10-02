Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for knife-point assault of pregnant woman at South Philly SETPA station

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man accused of a knife-point assault of a pregnant woman at a SEPTA station Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. 

Authorities believe that 26-year-old David Dash grabbed a 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind while she was using a SEPTA kiosk at the Lombard-South Station and held a knife to her throat.

The woman managed to escape by kicking the suspect, but was left with a minor laceration, according to police.

Pregnant woman grabbed by knife wielding suspect in SEPTA station

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce has the latest on the search for a man who police say grabbed a pregnant woman at knifepoint on a SEPTA platform.

Authorities on Saturday said Dash is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

Anyone with information on Dash's whereabouts is encouraged to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

