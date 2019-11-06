Police are searching for three armed men who they say committed at least six armed robberies in a 90-minute span in South Philadelphia overnight.

The incident began Saturday when police say the suspects, wearing bandanas over their faces, carjacked a Nissan Rogue around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Front Street.

Police said the suspects committed the armed robberies using the carjacked vehicle starting at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SUV was later found abandoned at South Front and Dickinson streets.

The robberies occurred on the 1700 block of Johnston Street, the 800 and 900 blocks of West Oregon Avenue, the 2900 block of South 7th Street, and the 600 and 1200 blocks of Tasker Street.

Police said they believed three other robberies which occurred over the weekend may be related.

At least one victim was injured after being pistol-whipped by the suspects, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.