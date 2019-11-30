Police: 3 New Jersey men arrested for robbery of unattended armored car in Willow Grove

article

Prosecutors have charged three New Jersey men in connection to an armored car robbery during which $380,000 was allegedly stolen.

Investigators say Alberto Torres, 37, Christopher Flores, 35, and Michael Vazquez, 38, took money from an unattended armored car at Willow Grove Park Mall on Oct. 8. Garda employees reportedly did not notice the theft until the next day.

According to police, the suspects were caught on camera conducting surveillance before the theft.

During the investigation, authorities were reportedly able to track down some of the stolen money.

Prosecutors believe the suspects may be connected to additional thefts.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Abington Police Department at 267-536-1100.