Police: 3 suspects bound employees, robbed Olney business

Philadelphia police are searching for three men who they say robbed an Olney business at gunpoint and bound employees with duct tape.

Investigators say the trio of suspects entered Universal Graphics on the 5900 block of North 5th Street shortly before noon. At least two of the men were armed with semi-automatic handguns, according to police.

Upon entering the store, authorities say an employee at the reception desk was forced into the back of the business where other employees were working. According to investigators the suspects forced the victims onto the floor and bound them with duct tape.

Police say the suspects ransacked the business and took a large sum of money, an iPhone 8 and an iPhone XR.

As the suspects were attempting to flee, authorities say an employee freed himself and attempted to chase the alleged robbers. The pursuit caused one shot to be fired but no one was hit, according to police.

Investigators describe the suspects as three black men wearing dark clothing. One of the men was wearing a red zip-up jacket over a black gown-like article of clothing.

Police urge anyone with information on this robbery or the suspect's whereabouts to contact authorities at 215-686-8477.