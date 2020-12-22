Police: 3 teens allegedly steal 73-year-old man's car in North Philadelphia

An elderly man's car was reportedly stolen in North Philadelphia earlier this month.

On Dec. 12 at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress on the 1700 block of W. Allgeheny Avenue.

The 73-year-old victim was a deli when he was pushed to the ground. A group of three teenagers took the victim's car keys and fled in his vehicle -- a black 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

Police say the teenagers were three black males between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

The first suspect was seen wearing a red down coat, tan pants and tan boots. A second suspect wore a dark colored coat, black hoodie and black pants. The third suspect wore a black hoodie and navy-blue Dickies short sleeve shirt and blue Dickies pants, black New Balance sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354

