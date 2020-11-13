Police: 3 teens wounded in Grays Ferry shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after three teens were wounded in a shooting in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

It happened on the 1700 block of South 30th Street around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, were taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

