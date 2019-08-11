Police: 3-year-old cut with machete; mother in custody

article

A three-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after receiving multiple lacerations from a machete, officials say.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Mascher Street Sunday, just after 8:15 p.m.

According to officials, police arrived to find a three-year-old girl with multiple cuts to her head, shoulder and knee from a machete.

The little girl was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say the mother is in custody.