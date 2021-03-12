Police: 33-year-old man struck, killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.
It happened on North 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue Friday around 8:15 p.m.
According to police, a 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.
No description of the vehicle has been released at this time.
