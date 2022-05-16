Police: 35-year-old man fatally shot in South Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening in South Philadelphia.

At around 6:36 p.m., police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Jackson Street, on the highway.

Authorities say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene at 6:45 p.m., according to police.

No arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered. Police are still actively investigating the incident.