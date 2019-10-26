Police: 4 hospitalized in multi-car crash in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a three car accident in North Philadephia Saturday morning sent four people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of North Front Street and East Hunting Park Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.
The four people involved in the crash were transported to Temple University Hospital and are expected to recover.
Authorities are investigating what caused the accident.