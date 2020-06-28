Police: 4-year-old boy critical after struck by vehicle in Logan

article

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Saturday afternoon in Logan.

According to police, the collision happened on the 1900 block of Wingohocking Street just after 2 p.m.

The child was taken to Temple University Hospital by private car, then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital.

Police have not said if the driver of the striking car remained on scene.

