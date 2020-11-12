Police: 4-year-old girl injured during deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was shot several times during a deadly double shooting Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers from Philadelphia's 25th district responded to the 1100 block of West Somerset Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Investigators say a 4-year-old girl was shot in the chest, shoulder and twice in the left arm. She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Temple Hospital by medics with gunshot wounds to the neck and buttock. He was pronounced dead shortly after noon.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not said what sparked the deadly shooting.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest