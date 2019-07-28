Police: 5 injured, 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night has left a 21-year-old man dead and five other men injured.

Police say the gunfire erupted on the 2600 block of Carroll Street in the Elmwood section of the city shortly after 8 p.m.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

Police say three of the victims remain in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The men are between 22 and 23 year old.

The remainign two reamining victims are in stable condition.

This is a developing story.