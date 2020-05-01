Police: 6 suspects wanted in assault of grocery store employee in East Germantown

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a group of six men who they say assaulted an employee of The Fresh Grocer in East Germantown on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the store on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in two separate groups around 9:20 p.m.

One group arrived in a white Ford F-150 or F-250, while the second group arrived several minutes later in a white Toyota RAV4.

Surveillance video shows the suspects inside the store before approaching the victim in the parking lot.

Police say the suspects struck the victim from behind, punching and kicking them multiple times, causing injuries. The suspects fled the scene in their respective vehicles.

Police have described the suspects as six black males, most of whom appear to be in their late teens to early 20s.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was treated for his injuries in a local hospital.

