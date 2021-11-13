Police: 77-year-old driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into home in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating a car accident with injuries that happened in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 4:26 p.m. on the 4600 block of Naples Street.

Police say a 77-year-old female driver was driving southbound when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back door of an occupied home.

The driver sustained minor head injuries and was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in stable condition.

