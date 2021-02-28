Police announce arrest in fatal Walmart shooting in Whitehall Township

Police have announced an arrest following the fatal shooting at a Walmart in Whitehall Township.

Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, DOB 12/12/97, of Whitehall, is charged with numerous counts including Criminal Homicide, Attempted Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault; all felonies of the first degree; and Firearm Not to Be Carried Without A License, a felony of the third degree.

Rosario-Jimenez was charged early Sunday.

Police responded to the incident which happened in the parking lot of the store located on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two victims were taken to the hospital. One person has since died from her injuries. The other remains hospitalized but their condition is unknown.

The witness told police she arrived in the Toyota with Rosario-Jimenez and two other people and that Rosario-Jimenez got into an argument with one of the victims. The witness told police she heard gunshots and left in the Toyota, but Rosario-Jimenez remained in the parking lot.

Police found a handgun hidden in a snowbank adjacent to where the shooting occurred.

