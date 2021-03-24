Armed man in body armor charged after entering Atlantic Station grocery store

article

The man taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police said he walked into a grocery store wearing body armor and armed with five guns has since been charged. Police also are investigating a report of a suspicious package at the same location just hours after his detainment. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.

Rico Marley, 22, was charged with reckless conduct hours after walking into the Publix Supermarket located inside Atlantic Station. Atlanta police said managers called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after a shopper spotted the man entering the store and going into the bathroom.

Police said officers were able to detain the man as soon as he exited the bathroom. He was armed with three pistols and two rifles, police said.

Grady EMS was called to the scene to conduct a mental evaluation of Marley, police said.

Police block of the interior shopping district at Atlantic Station during a suspicious package investigation on March 24, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police have not released a motive for Marley's actions.

Police said just before 5 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious package. It was not immediately clear if they found a suspicious package or if it was a threat called into police.

Details surrounding the suspicious package that was later located at the same store have not been released.

Atlantic Station issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"At the request of the APD, we have shut down the interior shopping district streets at Atlantic Station and the parking deck to ensure the safety of the community as authorities investigate the suspicious package found onsite.We are closely monitoring the situation alongside APD, and we will reopen as soon as possible. The safety of the Atlantic Station community is of utmost importance."

Police said the investigation continues.

