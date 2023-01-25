Man charged in Mayfair quadruple shooting also linked to another deadly shooting, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted for two separate violent crimes in the city that ended with the several deaths.

According to officials, 24-year-old Edwin Vargas was taken into police custody on Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Mayfair that left three dead and one critically injured earlier this month.

Police say Vargas has been charged with three counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder for the deadly shooting.

Authorities say an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were found fatally shot near the intersection of Rowland and Guilford Streets just before 10 p.m. on January 9.

A 24-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at Nazareth Hospital, while a fourth victim, age 28, was placed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

Investigators believe all four men were returning from shopping at a local mall when at least one gunman opened fire on them, firing more than 50 shots.

Two other suspects are still being sought in connection to the shooting based on surveillance video, according to police.

Police also say the suspect is responsible for a fatal shooting in Hunting Park just six days prior in the early morning hours of January 3.

According to officials, police responded to the 900 block of West Hunting Park and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on scene shortly after.

Evidence from this fatal shooting lead police to arrest Vargas, police said in a press conference Wednesday.

"Unfortunately that arrest came seven days too late, because prior to that Edwin Vargas was part of a group that shot up the 6700 block of Rowland Street, and three individuals ended up dying," said Philadelphia Police Staff inspector Ernest Ransom.

The motive for both shootings is said to be domestic, however, police released no further details.