Police ask for help in locating missing 12-year-old in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police in Southwest Philadelphia are asking the public for help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Police say 12-year-old Zykeem Goode was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday on the 6900 block of Theodore Street, in Southwest Philadelphia.

Goode is described as 5’2” and 100 pounds. He has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants and dark blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Goode s asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.