William Way LGBT Community Center will stay in current home after building renovations

The William Way LGBT Community Center announced Tuesday that it will stay at its Center City home. The announcement comes just a week after the nonprofit said it would be closing the building for good.

William Way LGBT Community Center staying on Spruce Street

What we know:

The nonprofit's board made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the building will be undergoing renovations.

The board said it's working with a developer that will "[transform] it into a modern and welcoming space that better serves our vibrant and engaged community."

What they're saying:

"We’ve heard and deeply understand the concerns and frustrations shared by community members over the past week regarding the future of the William Way LGBTQ Community Center," the board wrote in a statement. "Thanks to the support of multiple sources, including generous individual donors, and the efforts of our board, staff, and partners, we are pleased to share that the Center will return to the building once redevelopment is complete."

The backstory:

Over the summer, the WWCC announced it was selling the building and would relocate.

Then last week, the center announced that the building would be closing for good on Dec. 18, even scheduling a "One Last Dance" event to honor "the memories, milestones, and community built within our current walls before we move our mission to a new home."

What's next:

The Spruce Street building will still close on Dec. 18 for renovations. The group will also continue hosting services in the new year. Starting on Jan. 5, programs like the Elder Initiative, peer counseling, and trans programs, will operate out of the Church of St. Luke and The Epiphany on South 13th Street, around the corner from the Center building.

What we don't know:

The nonprofit says it doesn't yet have a timeline for when the community center would officially return to the building and that "there are still many details to finalize."

"We have always said that the Center thrives not because of its building, but because of it's people," the board's statement said. "However, the rebuilding of the Center will allow it to become an even more effective space to advance our mission and enhance the services and support we provide to our community."