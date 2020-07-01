Police: At least 20 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

article

Authorities say at least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night that left one man in critical condition.

Police responded to the 2500 block of 9th Street just after 11:30 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots. On the scene, police reportedly found 20 spent shell casings from 2 semi-automatic weapons.

Investigators say the shooting victims were taken to two separate hospitals by private vehicle. A 22-year-old man was dropped off at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. Later, a 36-year-old man was placed in stable condition at Einstein Hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder.

Authorities are investigating why the two men were taken to separate hospitals.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting, but they did find surveillance footage nearby. No arrests have been reported.

