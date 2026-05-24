22-year-old fatally shot Sunday night in Frankford

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., according to police. No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet determined a motive.



A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Church Street at 7:49 p.m., where they found the victim with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., according to police.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet determined a motive.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.