Police: ATV driver critically injured in collision with truck in North Philadelphia

Police say a 23-year-old man suffered severe head trauma after he sped around halted traffic and slammed into a turning pickup truck Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and Ontario Street.

Police say traffic on North Broad Street was stopped to allow a Ford F-150 to turn left onto Ontario Street when the ATV zoomed around traffic and stuck the turning truck.

The driver of the 4-wheeler sustained critical head trauma and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around this accident. No arrests have been made.

