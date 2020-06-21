Police: Bicyclist, 17, fatally struck by vehicle in Roxborough

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Sunday night in Roxborough.

According to police, the teenage victim was traveling eastbound on Barnes Avenue just before 6 p.m. when he collided with a vehicle traveling north on Henry Avenue.

The boy, whose name has not been released by authorities, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and remained on location.

