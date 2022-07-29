Police: Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with car in Center City

article

Police say a bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Center City on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 7:50 p.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Walnut Street.

A bicyclist, 28, was traveling south on 23rd Street when a vehicle collided with the bicyclist at the intersection, police say.

Officials say the driver remained on scene and medics transported the bicyclist to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

According to police, the investigation is active and ongoing.