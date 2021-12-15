Police: Boy, 10, shoots self in hand at home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A young boy is recovering after police say he was driven to the hospital after he shot himself in the hand Wednesday at a home in North Philadelphia.
Police say the 10-year-old boy arrived at Temple University Hospital just before 2 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the left hand. He was placed in stable condition and will be moved to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police said.
The apparent accidental shooting happened at a home on the 2900 block of North Bambrey Street, according to police.
No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting. Police have not said how the child got the gun.
Investigators have been unable to find a weapon in the hours following the incident.
___
